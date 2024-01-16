Announcing The 50 Most Influential Leaders In Pharmacy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BROWNSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty pharmacist and industry professionals just found out they have been listed as one of The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy. The honorees were singled out by thousands of voters in the industry as being among those that are forging a new and better future for pharmacy.
The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy, 2023
Sitting at the top of this impressive list is Dr. Nadia Ahmad, PharmD.
Ahmad works as a dispensing pharmacist for Walgreens in Middlesboro, KY. She is cited for exemplary leadership, customer care and for her support for mental health issues, writing a book about being a pharmacist, and even incorporating a successful pet medication aspect of the pharmacy.
The Pharmacy 50 program was launched in 2021 by The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN). According to Todd
Eury, CEO and founder of PPN, the program is designed to recognize individuals that have had a significant impact on the thoughts, behaviors and accomplishments of others in pharmacy.
Honorees come from a variety of practice backgrounds and are elected via a social media campaign that allows people to vote for leaders they know in 14 categories, such as: health system, retail chain, independent community, association management, academia, entrepreneurs and others.
Eury says he feels the scope and format of the
Pharmacy 50 programs makes it possible both pharmacist and non-pharmacist professionals to be honored. He adds, "I think this makes the Pharmacy 50 program the most inclusive awards program in the industry."
Here's the complete list:
Nadia Ahmad PharmD
Jay
Phipps PharmD
Amtus Sami Shafiq PharmD*
Joy Morrow
PharmD, Candidate 2024
Matt Lewis BA
Shahida Choudhry PharmD
Joseph Friedman
RPh
Shane
Jerominski PharmD
Haley
McKeefer PharmD, Candidate 2024
Ben
Heiser PharmD MBA
Sharon Faust
PharmD, MBA
Patrick
Hussey PharmD, MBA
Darshan Kulkarni PharmD, Esq
Aniqa Azad PharmD
Brittany
Radomski PharmD
Shannon
Reidt PharmD
Easton Bryant
PharmD
Libby Shelton
PharmD, RPh
Ilisa Bernstein PharmD
Nhu Truong PharmD
Kenneth
O'Shea PharmD
Eric
Huckins PharmD
David Randolph BS
Pharm
Bled
Tanoe PharmD
Jill
Boyett PharmD
Nadia Malik PharmD
Tamar Lawful PharmD
Courtney B. Smith
PharmD
Jessica
Nouhavandi PharmD
Fiona
Sartoretto Verna
Josh
Pirestani BS
Myla Marshall PharmD, RPh
Jesica Mills PharmD
Reuben
Saba PhD
Sue
Ojageer PharmD
Olivia
Buckoski PharmD
Daniel
Bundrick RPh
Hussam Hamoush PharmD
Shaun Jensen BS
Chris
Antypas PharmD
Janan Sarwar PharmD
Lisa
Faast PharmD
Robert
Kress BS Pharm
Sammy
Yafai PharmD MBA
Tara Schneider
PharmD
Lindsay
Dymowski Constantino PharmD
Behnaz Sarrami PharmD
DeArcy Vaughan, PharmD, MBA
Leslie
Banuelos PharmD
Nancy
Banoub RPh BSc
A complete list of the Pharmacy 50 can be found at:
( )
Michael Houge, EVP and CEO of the American Pharmacist Association had this to say about one of his colleagues and this year's honorees coming in the 19th position, Senior Vice President Dr. Ilisa Bernstein PharmD:
"The profession is fortunate to have such a strong advocate at work every day fighting for our profession. Ilisa's dynamic, collaborative and inclusive approach to addressing some of the toughest challenges facing our profession in the federal and state regulatory world has a significant impact on pharmacists and pharmacies. I'm delighted she's been recognized in this way."
Eury is excited that this year, Cardinal Health and the Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) joined in as program sponsors. He says, "the extra promotional support these two companies provided generated a 300% increase in the number of votes cast."
He added that the financial support they provided made it possible for PPN to host a formal Awards Ceremony at their corporate headquarters in Brownsville, PA scheduled for Wednesday January 17th at 12:30PM ET. The event will be streaming live on YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Darren Thieding, Chief Operating Officer at Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) commented: "The excellence demonstrated by the winners of the Pharmacy 50 awards should give everyone confidence that pharmacy is poised to succeed in 2024 and beyond. With such great operators, healthcare professionals, and innovators at the helm we can work collectively towards tackling and overcoming the challenge of moving the industry forward. IPC is proud to be a partner in recognizing the excellent work done by these award winners."
Eury adds, the mission of PPN is to provide a diverse mix of podcast hosts and programs for all aspects of the profession.
PPN, which currently features more than 40 podcast hosts, is the largest podcast program dedicated specifically to the pharmacy industry and was first launched in March of 2009. Eury adds that the podcasts are downloaded more than 100,000 times each month.
Plans are already underway to expand and improve,
The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy , with elections scheduled for December 2024.
Media Contact: Todd
Eury, CEO,
[email protected]
(412) 585-4001
About Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) : The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) is the industry's largest and most trusted source for pharmacy-related podcasts, providing education, information, and thought leadership for pharmacists and healthcare professionals. PPN's mission is to inspire, educate, and connect pharmacy professionals across the globe, promoting innovation and excellence within the field of pharmacy.
