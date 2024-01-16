               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Magna Announces Date For Q4 & Year End 2023 Results And 2024 Outlook Conference Call


1/16/2024 3:46:11 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG ) (NYSE:MGA )

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 9, 2024
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll-Free: 1-800-621-4410
International Toll: 1-416-981-9010
Webcast:
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 16, 2024
North America Toll-Free: 1-800-558-5253
International Toll: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 22029006


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7108


