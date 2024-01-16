(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG ) (NYSE:MGA )
| MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2023 RESULTS and 2024 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
|
|
| FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 9, 2024
| 8:00 AM ET
|
|
| DIAL IN NUMBERS
| North America Toll-Free:
| 1-800-621-4410
| International Toll:
| 1-416-981-9010
| Webcast:
|
| Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call
|
|
| REBROADCAST INFORMATION
| Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 16, 2024
| North America Toll-Free:
| 1-800-558-5253
| International Toll:
| 1-416-626-4100
| Reservation No.:
| 22029006
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
... 905-726-7108
