Pollack Peacebuilding Launches First-Ever Asynchronous Customer De-Escalation Training Certification Program

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pollack Peacebuilding Systems, a leader in conflict resolution and peacebuilding, is excited to announce the launch of its pioneering Asynchronous Customer De-Escalation Training Workshop. This innovative 60-minute course, led by renowned conflict resolution expert Dr. Jeremy Pollack, marks a significant evolution in the field of de-escalation trainin . Designed to cater to a broad range of industries, from small retail businesses to Fortune 100 corporations, this program encompasses Pollack Peacebuilding's industry-leading methodologies that have already positively impacted thousands of participants across North America.

The workshop offers a comprehensive understanding of escalated conflict theory, psychology, and neurobiology, equipping customer-facing personnel with essential skills for real-world application. Attendees will learn practical self-regulation and emotional self-management techniques, ensuring that customer care is prioritized over strict policy enforcement. The course delves into the use of basic conflict psychology for customer de-escalation, teaching reflective listening techniques, and the appropriate use of reassurance and apology in conflict resolution. Participants will also learn the nuances of using policy explanations effectively and collaboratively while engaging with customers. This comprehensive program includes interactive practice exercises and multimedia lessons, ensuring an engaging and immersive learning experience.

This asynchronous course stands out from Pollack Peacebuilding's customized de-escalation training solutions by offering a flexible, on-demand learning experience. Dr. Jeremy Pollack, the course instructor, brings a wealth of experience in de-escalation training, boasting a Ph.D. in Psychology and an M.A. in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding. His extensive work with executives and employees in various industries positions him uniquely to lead this program.

As one of the benefits of this training, learners will receive a certificate upon completion, along with a learning test and workshop evaluation. The course also provides downloadable content packets containing skills reminders and practical exercises. Furthermore, participants gain ongoing access to the workshop, and clients will have the option for a branded learning portal featuring their company logo.

Those interested in enhancing their customer-facing team's conflict resolution capabilities can get in touch with Pollack Peacebuilding to explore the service options for this groundbreaking asynchronous de-escalation training.

About Pollack Peacebuilding

Pollack Peacebuilding Systems is a pioneering firm in workplace conflict resolution and peacebuilding. The firm offers comprehensive services, including conflict coaching, customized de-escalation training, communication training, and unique peacemaking services aimed at enhancing conflict management and communication skills among executives and employees. The company's approach focuses on rebuilding trust, fostering productive relationships, and improving the overall office environment. Renowned for their dynamic and interactive workshops, Pollack Peacebuilding Systems helps organizations transform conflicts into opportunities for growth, emphasizing effective, non-aggressive communication and conflict resolution techniques to enhance company culture and prevent legal or financial issues.



