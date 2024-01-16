Empowering Educators: SDG's Virtual Multiplier Event Unveiled

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A transformative online event enhancing SDG integration into teaching.

LETTERKENNY, IRELAND, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A pivotal event for educators worldwide is set to launch, as we proudly announce the "Empowering Educators: SDG's Virtual Multiplier Event," an innovative online dissemination event designed to deepen the integration of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into educational curricula. This event aligns with the pressing need for sustainable practices in education, as outlined in the EU 2025 vision and supported by UNESCO's call for education to address climate change impacts.

The virtual event, which will be held on 19 January 2024 at 3 PM CET, aims to connect educators, curriculum developers, and academic leaders from around the globe to share insights, strategies, and resources for incorporating SDGs into various teaching frameworks, with a special focus on STEM subjects.

Keynote speakers, including the project manager from the Academy for International Science and Research (AISR) and Lusófona University will deliver compelling presentations on the significance of SDGs in contemporary education. Our free MOOC will be introduced, demonstrating how digital resources can be effectively leveraged to promote deep learning about sustainability.

Among the anticipated outcomes of the event is the unveiling of a comprehensive digital lesson plan book.

Educators attending the virtual multiplier event will gain access to a wealth of resources, including the latest in interdisciplinary lesson plans and innovative teaching models that highlight SDG themes. These resources are designed to not only educate but also inspire students to become proactive contributors to a more sustainable future.

This Virtual Multiplier Event is part of the "STEAMing up the Sustainability With Sustainable Development Goals (SDG'S)" Erasmus+ project (Project number: 2021-1-SE01-KA220-SCH-000023584). The partners consist of educational institutions from:

Sweden - Runstensskolan – Primary School

Ireland - AISR

Turkey - YENISEHIR ANADOLU IMAM HATIP - High School

Turkey - Transportation Services Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School

Portugal - COFAC - Cooperativa de Formação e Animação Cultural, C.R.L.

Slovenia - Society Be the Light NGO (Drustvo Bodi svetloba)

The objectives of this project were:

To enhance educators and students knowledge and skills about the SDGs and digital literacy skills.

To support educators at a primary, secondary and tertiary level in order to implement SDG related lessons in to their STEAM subject

To ensure a broad impact, the event will be free of charge, inviting participation from educators across all levels - primary, secondary, and tertiary - as well as education stakeholders committed to the green transition.

For more information on the virtual event, please visit or contact Zita Bertha at ...

AISR is dedicated to driving change through education and is excited to offer this transformative experience to educators worldwide.

Let's shape a sustainable future through education together and be part of the change!

