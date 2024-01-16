Cedar Crest Capital Announces Strategic Investment From The Najafi Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Crest Capital, an operations-focused investment firm specializing in non-digital businesses within the lower middle market, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from The Najafi Companies. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to long-term investing in traditional businesses.

Since its establishment in 2002, The Najafi Companies has become known for its entrepreneurial approach and its diversified investment portfolio across consumer brands, ecommerce, media, technology, and sports. The decision to invest in Cedar Crest Capital reflects a shared belief in the value of traditional businesses.

"The Najafi Companies' investment is a significant endorsement of our own investment strategy and our firm's ability to drive results. Their backing is more than just capital; it's a partnership that will amplify our reach and capabilities," said Kazem Harfouche, Founder of Cedar Crest Capital.

Jahm Najafi, Founder of The Najafi Companies, echoed this sentiment, "Our investment in Cedar Crest aligns with our firm's entrepreneurially-driven philosophy of identifying and enhancing value in market sectors typically overlooked. Cedar Crest's focus on the non-digital lower middle market presents a unique opportunity, and we are enthusiastic about our joint efforts in this sector."

This partnership marks a significant moment for Cedar Crest Capital, paving the way for accelerated growth and an expanded market presence. It's a forward-looking move that reflects both firms' confidence in the resilience and enduring value of traditional businesses.

About Cedar Crest Capital

Cedar Crest Capital is a Phoenix based investment firm founded by Kazem Harfouche with a focus on non-digital traditional businesses in the lower middle market. The firm prides itself on its operational expertise and is dedicated to supporting overlooked businesses that have stood the test of time and are poised for continued success. To learn more, visit .

About The Najafi Companies

The Najafi Companies, based in

Phoenix is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm founded by

Jahm Najafi

in 2002. The firm makes investments across industries, with significant holdings in consumer brands, ecommerce, media, technology and sports. For more information, visit

.

