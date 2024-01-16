(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perth, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL Perth, Western Australia/January 17, 2024/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its December 2023 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday January 24, 2024. CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday January 24, 2024

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Tuesday January 23, 2024

Vancouver – 2:00pm

Toronto – 5:00pm UK: Tuesday January 23, 2024

London – 10:00pm



Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 893 3014 5956

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895





ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

Email: ...

ABN: 27 106 808 986

CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

...

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations

...



International numbers available:

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at .

