EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING MEASUREMENT COALITION ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH EVENT MARKETER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading Industry Association Dedicated to the Measurement of Events joins with Event Marketer to Help Promote Consistent Measurement Methodologies and Metrics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industry's leading authority on event measurement and analytics, the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (“EMMC”), has formed a partnership with the industry's leading information resource on face-to-face marketing, Event Marketer, to help drive effective measurement across the event marketing industry. Through the partnership, Event Marketer will be the Official U.S. Media Partner of EMMC.“We are thrilled to partner with Event Marketer to help define and promote measurement methodologies and metrics for brand experiences” said Dax Callner, President of EMMC.“Event Marketer is a critical voice in our industry, and I can't think of a better partner to help us achieve our mission of driving consistent, credible measurement for all events and experiences.”“Quantifying the business impact of events is one of the most urgent and important skills event marketing organizations can master right now,” says Event Marketer founder Kerry Smith.“I'm excited to collaborate with a dedicated industry leader like the EMMC to help experiential marketers fortify their event strategies and better prove the value of events across their marketing organizations and their companies.”In addition to being focused on creating and publishing thought-leadership content around measurement and analytics for brand experiences, the partnership will provide additional benefits to both EMMC members and Event Marketer subscribers.On February 21, EMMC and Event Marketer will host the first installment in a new quarterly series of LinkedIn Lives featuring expert panels and the release of new tactical event measurement tools. The EMMC will also contribute quarterly columns and updates for the Event Marketer audience, and will co-host Master Classes at the 2024 Experiential Marketing Summit, April 24-26 in Las Vegas, focusing on measurement best practices for events and brand experiences.For more information on the EMMC visit .About The Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (“EMMC”)The Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (“EMMC”) is a not-for-profit industry association dedicated to driving consistent, credible measurement across the experiential marketing industry. At the EMMC, we believe consistent, outcome-focused measurement is critical to protecting and growing the industry. Our mission is to standardize core experiential marketing metrics and measurement methodologies, aggregate and share anonymous benchmarks and promote the effective measurement of all experiential marketing programs, globally. The Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (“EMMC”) is a not-for-profit industry association based in New York and London.About Event MarketerEvent Marketer was founded in 2002 to serve the information needs of strategic brand-side marketers across the spectrum of experiential marketing. Today it is the world's largest information resource on face-to-face marketing, serving an audience of more than 150,000 corporate marketers. The EM portfolio spans the flagship magazine and web site, exclusive corporate training practice, the Experiential Marketing Summit conference and trade show, the Ex Awards, the Agency Forum leadership conference, the Experience Design & Technology Awards and more. Learn more at eventmarketer. Event Marketer is part of Access Intelligence's Media & Marketing Group, a collection of 10 brands serving 1.5 million marketing professionals.###

