Koinos Announces Strategic Marketing Partnership With Rhubarb Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Koinos, the first free-to-use blockchain announced a new partnership with Rhubarb Media Inc. known for its work on Kaspa, PIVX and other blockchain projects.

UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Koinos, the first free-to-use blockchain has announced a new partnership with Rhubarb Media Inc., an established marketing firm spanning both the Web2 and Web3 space, known for its work on Kaspa, PIVX and other blockchain projects. This collaboration aims to elevate Koinos's presence in the Web3 market through grassroots marketing strategies and engaging community initiatives.Rhubarb Media, leveraging its expertise and success with crypto projects since 2017, will bring a fresh and creative approach to Koinos. Their comprehensive plan includes enhancing brand awareness, community engagement, educational initiatives, and broader market adoption. The partnership signifies Koinos's commitment to becoming a leading name in the blockchain industry, combining technological innovation with strategic marketing excellence.Koinos's fair launch ethos ensures a level playing field, offering a transparent and user-centric blockchain experience. This principle aligns perfectly with Rhubarb Media's approach to grassroots marketing and community engagement. Together, they aim to highlight Koinos's unique features, including its free-to-use model that eliminates traditional transaction fees, thus democratizing access to blockchain technology.Heather Sener, a community member and Koinos ambassador focused on international relations says,“My highest hope for Koinos is to be a strong, inclusive and world wide community with a shared vision of freedom and prosperity, building something unique and beautiful. We believe with Rhubarb's support and guidance, together we can achieve this.”Andrew Levine, CEO of Koinos Group, the company that created Koinos, says,“From the outset Koinos was intended to be the blockchain for everyone and this community-driven partnership with Rhubarb is a major step toward delivering on that potential.”As Koinos gears up for new heights, the Koinos community can expect an innovative marketing campaign that will help spread awareness while creating opportunities for community members to participate in the marketing effort, helping to bring Koinos to the attention of both crypto enthusiasts and ordinary people all over the world.For more information about Koinos and Rhubarb Media's partnership, please visit

Koinos Community

Koinos Network

email us here