Jeff Bezos! First Person To Amass $200 Billion

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

World's Richest man is wealthier than he ever was, crossing a net worth of $200 billion, He is $90 billion richer than Bill Gates.

Last Wednesday, Amazon stocks edged up to 2% that gave him an additional $4.9 billion which made him be the first human ever in the 21st century to surpass a net worth of Two Hundred billion dollars.

His fortune is the largest to have ever been tracked, he set a record to add $13 billion to his net worth in July 2020, the largest single-day jump for an individual.

It is reported that Bezos would have been further Richest in the world, had he not gone through the most expensive divorce settlement.

His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott took 25% of Amazon's stake worth 63 Billion$ and still, Jeff Bezos is a fortune figure in the world of the rich.

