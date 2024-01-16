Perfect Corp's Beautiful AI Innovation 'AI Selfie' Recognized For Excellence With 2024 BIG Innovation Award Win

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Revolutionary Creative Expression Photography Tool Was Named

a Winner in the Software Category of the Prestigious Awards Organization.

-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="400" data-bit="iit" /> Perfect Corp., the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider and developer of 'Beautiful AI' solutions, proudly announces that its groundbreaking 'AI Selfie' tool within the YouCam Apps has been honored with the prestigious 2024 BIG Innovation Award. This recognition by the BIG Innovation Awards acknowledges Perfect Corp.'s relentless commitment to redefining self-expression through cutting-edge Generative AI technology in its pursuit of creating 'Beautiful AI' solutions.

Redefining Creative Expression in Photography Through Revolutionary Generative AI:

The BIG Innovation Awards seek to honor groundbreaking ideas and solutions that reshape how we interact with the world. Perfect Corp.'s 'AI Selfie' stood out among a pool of exceptional innovations, demonstrating its transformative impact on the way users engage with photo editing and creative expression.

Leveraging Gen AI to Empower Users to Transform Ordinary Photos into Extraordinary Art:

Powered by Generative AI, AI Selfie is a revolutionary feature integrated into 3 main YouCam apps, including, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Makeup, and YouCam AI Pro enabling users to effortlessly turn ordinary portraits into extraordinary pieces of art. With an array of 20 distinct artistic styles, from Watercolor and Graffiti to Anime, Manga, and iconic brushwork reminiscent of Van Gogh, AI Selfie has elevated photo editing to new heights, granting users the freedom to explore their artistic inclinations at the tap of a button.

Unleashing Creativity with Cutting-Edge Generative AI Technology:

Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp., expressed enthusiasm for the recognition, stating,“We are honored to receive the 2024 BIG Innovation Award, which underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled experiences through AI-driven technology. As we embark on the year 2024 and continue to offer our suite of 'Beautiful AI' solutions, AI Selfie represents our commitment to empowering users to unlock their creativity and express themselves uniquely through technological innovations.”

Celebrating Exploration through 'Beautiful AI' Innovation:

Perfect Corp. leads the way in SaaS AI and AR for beauty and fashion through 'Beautiful AI' innovation, driven by its core pillars: Skin AI, Beauty AI, Generative AI, and Fashion AI. Through apps like YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, and its suite of B2B solutions, Perfect Corp. transforms how users engage with technology, offering personalized skincare, makeup trials, photo editing, and AI-Generated artistic expression. This dedication to innovation and user-centric experiences defines Perfect Corp.'s role as a pioneer in reshaping beauty and fashion tech through 'Beautiful AI' technologies and this BIG Innovation Award win serves as a testament to that incredible progress.