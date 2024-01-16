Pisco Y Nazca Opens New Location On Coral Gables' Miracle Mile

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The culinary concept, which Centurion Restaurant Group owns, opens its fifth U.S. location

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Restaurant Group

has expanded the footprint of its beloved Peruvian gastrobar, Pisco y Nazca,

opening its newest location in Coral Gables at 101 Miracle Mile. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to bring the vibrant flavors of Peru to food enthusiasts throughout The Magic City and beyond, with

other locations across Miami (Kendall and Doral), Washington D.C., and Virginia (Reston).



The menu at Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables boasts a selection of Peruvian classic dishes with a twist prepared with the finest ingredients. Every dish tells a story of Peru's rich culinary heritage, from traditional ceviches bursting with fresh flavors to mouthwatering anticuchos and lomo saltado. The restaurant's name stems from the Peruvian saying, "Entre Pisco y Nazca," meaning having fun and enjoying the company of loved ones – which is the atmosphere they aim to provide all the communities they serve. And, of course, those seeking an authentic taste of Peru's national spirit can try the restaurant's extensive list of Pisco-based cocktails expertly crafted by mixologists.

"Opening Pisco y Nazca on Miracle Mile was a natural next step for us," said Carlos Centurion, President and Founder of Centurion Restaurant Group. "The vibrant community of Coral Gables shares our passion for exceptional food and hospitality. We're eager and excited to bring them the flavors of Peru through our culinary concept that's grown to have a loyal following in Florida, Washington D.C., and Virginia."

Centurion Restaurant Group opened the company's first Pisco y Nazca in 2015 in Kendall, Florida. Since then, Pisco y Nazca has expanded to additional locations in Florida (Doral and Coral Gables), Virginia (Reston), and Washington, DC. Centurion Restaurant Group is also responsible for beloved culinary brands such as Bulla Gastrobar

(with locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas), Beehive Kitchen

(in Fort Lauderdale, Florida), and Havana Harry's (in Coral Gables, Florida).

