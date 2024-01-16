CIVC Partners Announces Acquisition Of Datavail

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVC Partners, L.P. ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm focused on investments in the business services sector, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Datavail Corp. ("Datavail" or the "Company") from a group of growth investors led by Catalyst Investors, a New York-based growth equity firm focused on investing in seed-stage, early-stage and later-stage technology and software companies.

Datavail is a leading data managed services provider, offering database management, data and analytics services, and application implementation, development, and support services. Datavail was founded in 2008 as a carve-out of the managed database services division of Stratavia, a provider of database and data center automation software. Since then, through a series of acquisitions and under the leadership of CEO Scott Frock. Datavail has become a full-service managed services provider helping mid-market, enterprise and SMB clients effectively manage their data and applications both in the cloud and in on-prem environments.

"We are excited to be partnering with a CIVC team that shares our vision for Datavail and has the experience across IT services to help us achieve our vision and accelerate our growth trajectory," said CEO Scott Frock. "CIVC has been an active investor in the managed services and IT services sectors for more than a decade and has a long track record of success partnering with management teams. We expect CIVC to be a value-added partner and help Datavail execute on both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including investing in the further tech-enablement of our platform with tools like Datavail TechBoostTM and Datavail ServiceBoostTM, enhancing our sales strategy through further cross-selling of services, increasing momentum within our alliance channels, and leveraging our best-in-class digital marketing to drive lead flow.

John Compall, Partner at CIVC, added that "Datavail is one of the leading data managed services providers given their investments in automation, breadth of services, and global scale. We look forward to our partnership with Scott and the rest of management team to support the Company in accelerating their acquisition strategy and strategic organic growth plans." Andrew Roche, a Principal at CIVC, added, "Datavail represents an exciting opportunity for CIVC to partner with a strong management team and invest in a growing managed services company that operates in a highly fragmented industry."

The partnership with Datavail builds on CIVC's extensive investment experience in the IT services industry, including investments in Computer Aided Technology, iVision, KeyData, Allata and Industrial Networking Solutions.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and Moelis & Company served as financial advisor to CIVC on the transaction. Citizens M&A Advisory acted as Datavail's financial advisor, and Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal counsel to Datavail.

