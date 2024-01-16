Feeble WD To Hit J & K: Met Office

According to the local Meteorological department (MeT), light rain and snow over isolated middle and higher reaches is expected during the night of

January 16.

Furthermore, another feeble WD is affecting J&K on January 20th night and as a result the light rain, snow over isolated middle and higher reaches is expected on the particular date as well.

According to the news agency KNO, the night temperature continued to settle below freezing point across the Valley with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, has recorded a low of minus 4.4 degree Celsius while Pahlagam was once again the coldest place at minus 5.4 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 3.1 degree Celsius while Kokernag and Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.3 degree Celsius and minus 4.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Moreover, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that overall, no significant weather activity is expected till 24th January.

During January 25-27, there is a possibility of light rain, snow at scattered places during 25th to 27th as per indications of different models, he said, adding that the forecast in this regard will be updated in coming days.

