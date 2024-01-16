Medical Marketing Whiz Announces The Launch Of Lady Doc Marketing Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lady Doc Marketing Show Podcast

Lady Docs Marketing Show Podcast Aims To Empower Female Health Providers Through Insightful Conversations

- Sherry Sbraccia, co-host of Lady Doc Marketing Show PodcastCANTON, MI, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Marketing Whiz announces the launch of its latest initiative, the "Lady Doc Marketing Show Podcast ." This groundbreaking podcast is dedicated to empowering female health providers, offering them the tools, confidence, and community needed to boost their marketing efforts and elevate their practices to new heights.Empowering Female Health Providers through Insightful ConversationsThe "Lady Doc Marketing Show Podcast" is a pioneering platform focusing on the unique challenges and opportunities in marketing within the female health field. It aims to address and demystify the often-taboo topics that OBGYN , Urogyn and other women's health providers encounter in their professional journey.What to Expect from the PodcastActionable Marketing Tips: Each episode of the podcast is designed to provide listeners with practical and effective marketing strategies.Insightful Interviews: The show features conversations with seasoned experts, offering diverse perspectives and invaluable insights.Empowerment and Support: At its core, the podcast strives to empower female health providers, fostering a sense of community and mutual support.Subscribers to the "Lady Doc Marketing Show Podcast" can expect a wealth of knowledge, with each episode serving as a stepping stone towards transforming their practices. The podcast is more than just a series of discussions – it's a movement towards empowering female health providers in their marketing journey."As the Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, I'm thrilled about the launch of our podcast 'Lady Doc Marketing Show,'" said Lori Werner. "We recognize that podcasting is at the forefront of innovative medical marketing, offering a dynamic and accessible platform for learning. Our podcast is designed with the busy schedules of doctors in mind, allowing them to quickly digest valuable marketing advice on the go," - Werner continued.Subscribe and Join the CommunityThe "Lady Doc Marketing Show Podcast" is now available for subscription on various platforms, including Spotify. To join this vibrant community, subscribe now at"We're eager to share our expertise in this format, making it easier for healthcare professionals to stay informed and ahead in their marketing endeavors. This podcast is more than just a source of information; it's a tool for empowerment, enabling doctors to effectively reach and engage with their patients and communities," added co-host Sherry Sbraccia.About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a leading firm dedicated to providing innovative marketing solutions for the private practice physicians. With a focus on empowering women's health and integrative medicine providers, the company continually strives to offer resources and platforms that make a real difference in the healthcare community. Learn more at

