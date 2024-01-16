DANO Network Expands Into Virtual Broadcasting, Onboarding Live News Shows From Alternative Sources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The free streaming tv platform created by filmmakers.

DANO Network to deliver alternative news sources

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DANO Network, a leading AVOD platform, is excited to announce its expansion into virtual broadcasting by onboarding live news shows from alternative sources around the world. This move is in response to the growing demand for diverse and unbiased news coverage, as well as the increasing popularity of mobile devices as a primary source of news consumption.Alternative news sources have long been known for providing information that is often absent from major news outlets. These sources offer a unique perspective on current events and often cover stories that are not covered by traditional media. However, many of these alternative news shows and personalities face censorship on social media platforms and their own websites require a niche following, making it difficult for them to reach a wider audience.The Canadian Government has recently ushered in an unprecedented piece of legislation, Bill C-18 , also known as the Online News Act. This law compels two specific companies to pay for the act of displaying news links, a service that is ordinarily offered free of charge. The initiation of this so-called "link tax", a first in the domain of digital practices, instils a level of unpredictability into the digital landscape and potentially subjects these companies to unlimited financial liabilities. Essentially, these companies now face financial consequences for facilitating access to news from Canadian publishers for the Canadian populace. This extraordinary and controversial move has sparked considerable discussion and conjecture about its potential ramifications on the future of digital news distribution.With DANO Network's expansion into virtual broadcasting, these alternative news sources will now have a larger platform to share their content and reach a wider audience. This move not only benefits the alternative news sources, but also provides viewers with a more diverse and comprehensive range of news coverage. By offering live news shows from around the world, DANO Network is committed to providing viewers with a well-rounded and unbiased view of current events."We are thrilled to expand into virtual broadcasting and onboard live news shows from alternative sources," says DANO Network CEO, Dano Veal . "Our goal is to provide viewers with a diverse range of news coverage and give a voice to alternative news sources that are often censored. With the increasing popularity of mobile devices as a primary source of news consumption, we believe this move will greatly benefit both our viewers and the alternative news sources we are partnering with."DANO Network's expansion into virtual broadcasting is a significant step towards providing viewers with a more diverse and unbiased range of news coverage. With the inclusion of live news shows from alternative sources, DANO Network is committed to delivering high-quality and informative content to its viewers. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development from DANO Network.

