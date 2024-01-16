Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) CGI Inc.

1/16/2024 - 10:44 AM EST - Goodfood Market Corp. : Today announced financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, ended December 2, 2023. Net sales were $40 million in the first quarter, a 14.2% reduction compared to the same quarter last year which included on-demand sales, and a $3 million increase compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023. Net loss for the quarter was $2 million, a $10 million improvement compared to the same quarter last year. Goodfood Market Corp. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $30.50.









