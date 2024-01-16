John Rohde, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

John is a realtor at Stetson Bentley Real Estate in Edmond, Oklahoma. He specializes in residential and commercial properties.

Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, and raised in Boulder, Colorado, John pursued his education at the University of Arizona, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism with a minor in Radio/TV. He then spent 26-plus years as a sports columnist and beat writer at The Oklahoman and doubled as a sports talk radio host and guest for nearly two decades.

Recognized as Oklahoma Sportswriter of the Year five times, John authored books on Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Bill Self and won numerous national, regional, and local writing awards.

Having covered a wide range of sports events, from college championships to professional leagues like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Cowboys, and Texas Rangers, he continues to contribute as a writer for the OU athletic website and Golf Oklahoma Magazine.

Transitioning to a career in real estate, John leverages his extensive journalism background to conduct insightful interviews, aiding in understanding clients' interests, requirements, and preferences throughout the complex real estate process. With thousands of interviews conducted since the late 1970s, his people skills play a crucial role in navigating the diverse personalities involved in real estate, fostering lasting friendships, and gaining repeat clients.

John attributes his success to his genuine enjoyment of meeting new people. As a social person, he effortlessly establishes rapport with clients, drawing on his name recognition and statewide popularity in the sports world as an icebreaker.

Happily married to his wife, Debbie, since 1990, the couple is blessed with a son named Nicklaus, honoring golf legend Jack Nicklaus.