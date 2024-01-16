Liliam Hernandez, MD, A Family Physician And Obesity Practitioner With Biomed Research & Medical Center, LLC

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Hernandez, a respected family physician and obesity practitioner, serves as the Medical Director and Principal Investigator at Biomed Research & Medical Center, LLC in Miami, Florida. Skillfully combining her medical knowledge, she addresses the intricate interplay between medical conditions, lifestyle factors, and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures.

With a dedicated focus on clinical research for over 15 years, Dr. Hernandez is a driving force behind innovative treatments. Her leadership at the center creates a collaborative environment, fostering multidisciplinary approaches to pressing medical challenges.

Educated in Cuba, Dr. Hernandez earned her Medical Degree from Facultad de Ciencias Medicas de Pinar del Rio. Subsequently, she achieved board certification in family medicine through the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice in family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Furthermore, Dr. Hernandez is board-certified in obesity medicine by the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM). The ABOM is a 501 nonprofit, self-appointed physician-evaluation organization that certifies physicians practicing obesity medicine.

As an active member of the American Academy of Family Medicine and the American Academy of Obesity Medicine, Dr. Hernandez remains engaged in her professional affiliations.

Her extensive research spans diverse areas, including chronic and metabolic diseases (such as obesity, NASH, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia), cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, skin disorders, health prevention strategies, and infectious diseases.

Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Hernandez is known for her compassionate patient care. Her journey reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare, positioning her as a trailblazer shaping the future of medicine through research and comprehensive patient-oriented practices.

