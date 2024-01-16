Joel Robinson, DPM, A Podiatrist With Advanced Foot Specialists

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A skilled podiatrist, Dr. Robinson is in practice at Advanced Foot Specialists in Rockwall, Texas. His areas of specialization encompass sports medicine, foot and ankle injuries, diabetic wound care, limb salvage, as well as the treatment of bunions and hammertoes, among various other podiatric conditions.

Maintaining a guiding principle that is rooted in service, his overarching desire is to contribute to the health and well-being of his patients, striving to offer the comfort and care necessary to address the foot and ankle issues impacting their quality of life. His passion lies in delivering the highest standard of care, with the ultimate goal of assisting patients in resuming a healthy and active lifestyle.

Beginning his educational journey with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of North Texas, Dr. Robinson continued his pursuit of knowledge with a Master's Degree in Medical Education and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the esteemed Kent State School of Podiatric Medicine. His dedication to honing his craft was evident during his tenure as Chief Resident of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Millcreek Community Hospital.

A certified professional recognized by the American College of Podiatric Medicine, he has forged partnerships with prestigious institutions such as Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, Texas Health Presbyterian in Rockwall, and Trinity Regional Hospital in Sachse. His acclaim is not only attributed to his surgical prowess but also to his unwavering dedication to ensuring safe and effective patient outcomes.

Podiatry is a branch of medicine devoted to the study, diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment of a variety of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. A podiatrist, also known as a podiatric physician or a foot and ankle surgeon, is a medical professional devoted to the treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. They can treat injuries and complications from ongoing health issues like diabetes.