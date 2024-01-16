Robbie Puskarich, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Robbie, an accomplished Qualifying Broker and Global Luxury Marketing Specialist, is proudly associated with The Walking Rain Group of Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties in Taos, Angel Fire, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. He specializes in residential real estate, with a focus on assisting first-time homebuyers and facilitating luxury home sales.

Transitioning from a career in teaching to Corporate America, Robbie made significant contributions to marketing groups in Dallas and played a role in public affairs at Procter & Gamble. He then immersed himself in the banking realm, honing skills in budget analysis, personnel management, and adept problem-solving.

Among his various roles in the banking and insurance industries, Robbie worked as a mortgage loan processor, mortgage loan underwriter, operations manager for processors and underwriters, manager of a loss mitigation center, director of residential lending, licensed property insurance sales producer, and as a deposit and loan compliance officer.

After an impressive 20-year tenure in Florida, Robbie relocated to New Mexico in 2018 to a small mountain village called Ojo Sarco on the High Road, between Taos and Santa Fe, and moved to Angel Fire three years ago, where he now resides full-time.

Currently, Robbie is on the Board of the Taos County Association of Realtors as the Director of Angel Fire, President of the HOA Board for Mountain View Villas, Treasurer of the Angel Fire Chamber of Commerce, and he was previously the Chairperson of the MLS Committee, Chairperson of the MLS Compliance Committee, and President of the High Road Artisans Tour and Trail. Among his notable designations include Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), TCAR, and SFAR.

Recognized for his outstanding performance, Robbie has garnered various accolades, including achieving the #2 position in Real Estate Group rankings and earning membership in the prestigious President's Circle of Coldwell Banker. Guided by principles of honesty and integrity, he attributes his success to a sincere commitment to his code of ethics and a genuine desire to assist anyone in need.

Outside of real estate, Robbie was previously a firefighter for Rio Arriba County's Ojo Sarco VFD and spent two months during the pandemic at the Emergency Operations Command Center for logistics.