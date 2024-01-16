Michael J. Manyak, MD, A Urologist With DXC Technology

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Manyak is a urologist, explorer, author, and corporate medical executive with significant expertise in expedition medicine. Presently, he holds the position of Chief Medical Advisor for Crisis Response at DXC Technology. He also offers consultation on corporate management of infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.

Prior to his current endeavors, Dr. Manyak served as the Chief Medical Advisor of Crisis Response at Accenture (2012 - December 2021), Chief Medical Advisor for Crisis Response at the Greater Washington Board of Trade (March 2020 - January 2023), Global Medical Affairs Director for the GlaxoSmithKline urology franchise (January 2011 - November 2020), Vice President of the National Eagle Scout Association (from 2013), Consultant and Chief Medical Officer at Triple Canopy (2010 - 2011), VP Medical Science at EUSA Pharma (January 2005 - July 2009), and as a Professor of Urology, Engineering, Microbiology, and Tropical Medicine at George Washington University (August 1988 - January 2005).

A graduate of the University of the East College of Medicine, Dr. Manyak was a general surgery resident at New York University from 1980-1982. His residency in urology was completed at George Washington University from 1982-1985, followed by a fellowship in biotechnology at the National Cancer Institute in 1985-1988 as an American Urological Association Scholar.

Currently, Dr. Manyak serves as the Vice President of the National Eagle Scout Association (NESA) and heads the NESA World Explorer Program, overseeing expeditions for nationally selected Eagle Scouts.

Urology is the branch of medicine that focuses on surgical and medical diseases of the male and female urinary tract system and the male reproductive organs. Urologists specialize in diseases of the urinary tract and the male reproductive system. Patients may be referred to a urologist if their physician suspects they may need treatment for a condition relating to the bladder, prostate, urethra, ureters, kidneys, and adrenal glands.

Recognized for his educational and editorial contributions, Dr. Manyak is a national and international speaker, with numerous appearances on national networks. He was profiled by Washingtonian Magazine as one of 50 individuals selected as“The Best and Brightest of Washington.”

With an impressive record, Dr. Manyak has authored over 180 refereed journal articles and holds 11 granted patents. His extensive list of accolades includes recognition as one of America's Top Physicians since 2005, America's Top Urologists since 2008, the President's Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Media Owl Award, the Gold World Wide Web Health Award, the NESA Distinguished Service Award, the Sweeney Medal, and inductions into the Greater Flint Michigan Sports Hall of Fame (1996) and the State of Michigan High School Athletic Association Legends of the Game (2004).

Dr. Manyak's acclaimed book,“Lizard Bites & Street Riots: Travel Emergencies and Your Health, Safety & Security,” has been hailed as an indispensable guide for travelers, empowering them with essential knowledge to navigate almost any travel emergency.

Scheduled for release in September 2024 is his highly anticipated book,“Take Two Aspirin and Call Me at 20,000 Feet.” This forthcoming work delves into the realm of expedition medicine, sharing captivating behind-the-scenes stories from Dr. Manyak's expeditions to notable locations such as the RMS Titanic wreck site for artifact salvage, the Ndoki rainforest in the Congo Basin, the Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Senora de Atocha, an Antarctic icebreaker expedition, the deepest canyon in the world in Peru, the first scientific dive in Mongolia in Asia's second-largest lake, a remarkable discovery of early human footprints in Tanzania, the remote Amazon Yasuni Reserve, and the Gobi Desert, where he observed the newly discovered and highly endangered wild camel.