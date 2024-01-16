Sarah Ellis, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Sarah is an accomplished Real Estate Associate at Chinowth & Cohen REALTORS® in Bixby, Oklahoma. She has experience buying and selling various types of properties, including residential and rural land, and particularly enjoys assisting clients relocating to the area.

Originally from India, Sarah made the move to the South Tulsa region from Iowa in 2004. Then, in 2018, she obtained her real estate license and became an integral part of Chinowth & Cohen REALTORS® that same year, quickly distinguishing herself among her peers.

Drawing from her extensive background in administrative roles, Sarah has honed her organizational and managerial skills, as well as her meticulous attention to detail and work ethic. These qualities define her approach as a REALTOR®, as she utilizes her diverse skill set to tirelessly advocate for her clients. Sarah goes the extra mile, treating her clients with the same care and consideration as she would her own family.

Fearless in the face of the challenges inherent in the real estate profession, Sarah consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to her client's success. Her noteworthy achievements include being featured in Southern Hills Magazine, along with receiving accolades such as Tulsa Top 500 Realtors and Agency Top 100 Realtors. In addition, she is a member of the Tulsa Home Builders Association.

Beyond her professional life, Sarah finds joy in traveling with loved ones and fulfills her role as a dedicated sports mom to her three children.