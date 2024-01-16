A Cautionary Tale Of AI Takeover

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Toronto, Ontario Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Cozy Reads Publishing and Dorian Keys , a highly praised science fiction author, have proudly reintroduced Keys' latest dystopian novel,“ Yesterday's Tomorrow .” Released in November 2023, this novel serves as a cautionary tale of a not-so-distant future AI takeover.

Drawing inspiration from influential works such as“1984,”“Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep,” and“Brave New World,” Keys crafts a narrative that is both familiar and uniquely unsettling.“Yesterday's Tomorrow” is a chilling reminder of the possible consequences of unchecked technological advancement.

The novel reflects the progressive use of AI in our daily lives, with the subtle implications of current day-to-day AI systems such as Google Home and Alexa expanded into an advanced government run by AI – 'The System.' The recent and ongoing real-world developments with the United States Federal Government implementing AI applications across various services, including healthcare, transportation, and benefits, only amplify the unsettling dystopian future depicted by Keys.

“ Yesterday's Tomorrow ” is more than just a novel. It's a wake-up call to society about the potential dangers of AI if left unchecked. It's a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of technology, power, and humanity.

For more information about“Yesterday's Tomorrow” and Dorian Keys, please visit Cozy Reads Publishing's official website.

About Dorian Keys

Dorian Keys is a noteworthy science fiction author known for his thought-provoking narratives and complex characters. His works explore science fiction and humanity through a speculative lens and its potential impacts on our world as we know it. You can visit his website here .