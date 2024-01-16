From Icon To Actress: Denise Matthews' Life Story To Hit The Big Screen With Nova Yara In The Lead

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Denise "Vanity" Matthews, the sultry 80s singer, model and actress who was infamously attached to Prince both romantically and creatively, will be played by actress Nova Yara in an upcoming biopic. Matthews and Nova struck up an unexpected friendship leading to her handpicking Nova to play her in the film.

In the years that followed, Matthews would dedicate her time teaching, shaping and preparing Nova to embody the role. During the pair's recorded conversations, Matthews spoke candidly about her tumultuous relationship with Prince and the rollercoaster that was her life as "Vanity"

Initially, knowing very little about Matthews allowed Nova to develop an unbiased and genuine understanding of the alluring and seductive pop idol. Currently in production, fans can anticipate an in-depth provocative look into the captivating life of Matthews. Nova's uncompromising dedication to bringing this character to life will deliver a powerful story filled with high profile characters and exciting events.

About Matthews

Denise "Vanity" Matthews was a pop culture icon who rose to fame in the mid-80s after the musician Prince took her under his wings making her the lead singer for his all-female singing trio Vanity 6. Vanity would go on to appear in films such as The Last Dragon.

About Nova

Nova began her artistic career by way of professional dance and theatre. She has acted in productions such as the Paul Newman Foundation-funded production of West Side Story, Succession and Westworld (both for HBO). She also narrated the biographical audiobook on Denise "Vanity" Matthews.

