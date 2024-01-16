(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Clinical education director Dr. Rajiv Mallipudi will present on sam® research and treatment protocols in a program for members of The Orthobiologic Institute.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems , developers of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit, and The Orthobiologic Institute (TOBI) will conduct an exclusive webinar series to train clinicians on sustained acoustic medicine and its effectiveness in soft tissue healing starting on Wednesday, January 17 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The first webinar , titled "Introduction to Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®)," is part of The Orthobiologic Institute's (TOBI) 2024 Education Program for its members. Over the 2024 calendar year, ZetrOZ Systems and TOBI will host webinars on sam® ultrasound treatment for different aspects of injury healing and discuss clinical use and decision-making for patients to utilize the non-surgical and non-opioid treatment effectively.

Dr. Rajiv Mallipudi, M.D., director of medical education for ZetrOZ Systems, will lead the first webinar in January, which will explore the science behind sam®, the extensive research on its effectiveness, and treatment protocols. Dr. Mallipudi and TOBI's founder Dr. Steve Sampson, D.O., will lead a live question and answer session following the presentation to address clinical applications.

The webinar's planned topics include:

. sam®'s mechanism of action on cellular signaling for tissue regeneration

. Treatment indications and dosing parameters for sam®

. Latest sam® research findings and future directions for the technology

. Standardized sam® treatment guidelines for sports-related injuries

. Available commercial insurance coverage, including government health benefits (military, veteran, employees)

Appointed in the Department of Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Mallipudi is a board-certified internal medicine hospitalist, healthcare systems clinical researcher, and passionate medical educator. He earned an undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering from the Johns Hopkins University, a master's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a medical doctorate from the Avalon University School of Medicine, both summa cum laude and President's List honors.

Dr. Sampson established The Orthobiologic Institute to advance the field and create a global community of industry drivers, physicians, and scientists. He is an advisor to key stakeholders in United States medicine with expertise in clinical studies and treatment therapies focused on regenerative healing approaches to common musculoskeletal injuries. Dr. Sampson graduated from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency as chief resident at Saint Vincent Medical Center of Manhattan in New York. He is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles and a diplomate of the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

The Orthobiologic Institute offers an annual symposium for physicians worldwide to share the science and best practices in orthobiologics. TOBI Networks is a community of physicians who connect and support each other through a digital platform committed to supporting the responsible growth of orthobiologics.

ZetrOZ and TOBI have previously collaborated in clinical education on the benefits of orthobiologics and advanced technology like sam® in accelerating soft tissue healing, including a TOBI conference in 2023.

The sam® device, which is FDA -cleared, drug-free, and non-invasive, has been clinically validated in over 40 studies with over 3.7 million treatments delivered in the United States. It is the most sought-after regenerative ultrasound technology for soft tissue injuries and joint arthritis.

The sam® wearable ultrasound technology has demonstrated the proven ability of sustained acoustic medicine technology to speed injury healing and return athletes to sport. sam® treatment is utilized by thousands of professional athletes, including soccer player Sam Gleadle.

With global recognition from 40-plus global patents, the Global Medical Innovation Award, the CIMIT Prize for Primary Healthcare, and the National Institutes of Health Honoree, sam® paves the path for a healthier future that depends less on pharmaceuticals. The educational program and partnership will help to better understand this medical breakthrough and its potential to redefine healthcare standards.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

