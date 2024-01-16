Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands To 230 Locations With Two Grand Openings In Palmetto State

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Adds Brand-New Locations in Aiken and Myrtle Beach

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the Grand Opening of two brand-new South Carolina locations this week in Aiken and Myrtle Beach .

"The opening of our Aiken and Myrtle Beach washes officially extends our footprint to 230 locations," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We're proud to have operated in South Carolina since 2014, and these two new locations mark an exciting milestone on our journey to bring our industry-leading car wash experience to more communities. We're looking forward to providing clean, efficient, and enjoyable car care to folks in Aiken, Myrtle Beach, and the Palmetto State for years to come."

To celebrate the Grand Openings, both new locations are offering eight days of free car washes from January 16-January 23. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

Aiken, SC Location : 96 Old Town Road, Aiken, SC 29803

Nearby locations: Augusta, GA , Evans, GA

Myrtle Beach, SC Location : 10830 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Nearby locations: Conway , Myrtle Beach - Dick Pond Rd (Coming Soon)

Tidal Wave Auto Spa has operated in South Carolina since 2014 and currently has 21 express wash locations throughout the state. The company plans to open several additional South Carolina locations in 2024, including brand-new locations in Myrtle Beach and Clover opening in the coming months.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 230 locations sprawling 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

[email protected]

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on newswire.