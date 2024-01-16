Evoloh Occupies New Headquarters With Expanded R&D And Commercial Activities

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Evoloh, Inc., a cleantech company, is relocating its headquarters to Bassett Technology Park in Santa Clara, California as the company continues its expansion.

The new facility will house Evoloh's expanded research and development activities as well as its growing commercial functions for Evoloh's revolutionary advanced alkaline electrolysis stacks using anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology for producing green hydrogen.

In tandem with Evoloh's Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Lowell, Massachusetts, Evoloh's team of engineers and scientists have accelerated the development of Evoloh's electrolyzers to achieve operation with near-zero performance decay over industrially relevant timescales. These results have driven strong interest from customers and engineering partners who are looking to secure electrolyzers for projects around the globe.

These industry partners recognize how the proprietary design, low-cost domestic materials, and high-speed manufacturing process used to make Evoloh's NautilusTM series electrolyzers opens new avenues for project scaling and development. Multiple gigawatts of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity are currently under negotiation for deliveries from 2025 and beyond.

Dr. Jimmy Rojas, Founder and CEO of Evoloh Inc., said "When Evoloh was founded in 2020, we set out to develop the lowest cost, mass manufactured electrolyzer stacks on the market. Our NautilusTM series stacks have a hydrogen generating capacity that is demanded for utility-scale green hydrogen production, yet they are small enough that they can be installed with just one mechanic using a forklift. By expanding our research and manufacturing development activities, we can bring this critical equipment to market faster, to the delight of our partners and investors."

About Evoloh

Evoloh Inc., a private green hydrogen technology company, is at the forefront of the development and commercialization of low-cost and mass-produced water electrolyzers. The company's patented electrolyzers incorporate a design for high-speed, low-cost manufacturing and secure supply chains, making green hydrogen production possible at gigawatt scale anywhere in the world.

NautilusTM is Evoloh's pure water electrolyzer stack, designed from the ground-up with the system integrator in mind and using only earth abundant materials. NautilusTM offers packaged stack modules of 10 and 20 tonnes per day with the smallest footprint in the industry.



Contact Information

Dr. Jimmy Rojas

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]



Dr. Art Shirley

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]



SOURCE: Evoloh, Inc

View the original press release on newswire.