Mytechbestfriend: Helping Underrepresented Groups Get High-Paying Tech Jobs

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Mary Awodele of Houston, is a self-taught engineer who now holds twelve in-demand IT certifications . However, achieving her own success in the Tech field wasn't enough; Awodele wanted to help underrepresented groups reach the same level of success that she has. That was her idea behind starting MyTechBestFriend , a tech education and career development service that assists minorities in breaking into the Tech space and earning good-paying jobs.

Awodele launched MyTechBestFriend in 2020, with a strong focus on helping trainees in the areas of career development, resume review, and certification instruction. Once enrolled, MyTechBestFriend trainees complete a program of their choice and typically get job offers from reputable companies within the Tech field directly after completion of their program.

Most MyTechBestFriend programs are completed in six months, with the first three months dedicated to instructional learning and last three months focused on career development, career coaching, and job searching. However, MyTechBestFriend also offers combination-style programs that last eight months, with five months dedicated to learning and the final three months focused solely on career development.

The MyTechBestFriend , operated by Mary Awodele, is aa hybrid learning model, which means that most programs are self-paced, but trainees have access to weekly live coaching sessions and can even request one-on-one tutoring sessions if needed. With a training approach that focuses on both technical skills and mentorship, MyTechBestFriend matches trainees with a job that fits their personality and interest.

MyTechBestFriend programs are competitively priced with six-month programs coming between $4,000-$5,000 and combination programs in the $6,000-$7,000 range.

MyTechBestFriend helps trainees find jobs that are often overlooked in the Tech field. These are generally positions with lower barriers to entry, but high job security and high pay. Such job titles include engineers, systems administrators, and project managers. Upon completion of their program, MyTechBestFriend trainees often land jobs at companies such as Salesforce, Service Now, and Sharepoint.

In fact, MyTechBestFriend graduates have a high success rate of finding good paying jobs, sometimes even doubling their current salary. For example, upon finishing a MyTechBestFriend program, one trainee was offered an administrative role at SalesForce making $114K per year. Another trainee, who'd previously worked as a social worker in the Washington D.C. area, went from making $57K per year to 90K+ at her new remote tech job. Still another trainee obtained a role as a ServiceNow BA, earning over $100K after previously working in a different field and making $47K. These MyTechBestFriend success stories repeat themselves over and over, notes Awodele. In fact, in under two years, MyTechBestFriend has helped over 500 people find new and rewarding careers.

In starting MyTechBestFriend . Mary Awodele's primary goal was to increase wealth in minority homes and level the economic playing field for underrepresent groups. She notes that obtaining a job in the booming Tech field can be life-changing for many people, having lasting effects not only upon that employee, but also their children, as well as future generations to come. Mary Awodele takes great joy in the success of MyTechBestFriend students.

