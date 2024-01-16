ECS, Inc. Will Join Coffman Engineers

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Honolulu Electrical Engineering Firm Expands Capabilities for Coffman's Pacific Region

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today that consulting electrical engineering firm ECS, Inc. (ECS) has executed a letter of intent to join Coffman. The companies plan to finalize the asset purchase agreement in February 2024. Coffman will welcome ECS's two owners and eight staff members to the company when the agreement is finalized. The transition focuses on providing continuity in services to clients and long-term career opportunities for employees.

ECS Will Join Coffman Engineers

L to R: John Thielst, Pacific Regional Manager, Coffman Engineers; Tim Higa, Vice President, ECS; Michele Adolpho, President, ECS

"Tim and I have had great long careers at ECS. This opportunity allows us to continue serving clients the way we have in addition to the added resources Coffman can provide," said Michele Adolpho, PE, ECS President.

"Coffman supports their workers, and that was important to us. We wanted to be sure our staff will have good career opportunities while allowing Michele and I to concentrate more on engineering and mentoring," said Tim Higa, PE, ECS Vice President.

ECS and Coffman's experience and markets align, particularly in federal, education, transportation, civic, and local government. Leadership and staff across both firms have longstanding relationships and strong partnership experience. This provides a foundation for a smooth transition of projects, clients, and employees.

"Bringing ECS together with Coffman is like bringing together a team of good friends. Staff at ECS and Coffman have worked together on projects for many years, some for over 30 years. We look forward to welcoming ECS to Coffman and continuing their 44-year legacy," said John Thielst, Vice President and Pacific Region Manager for Coffman.

After the agreement is finalized, ECS, as Coffman Engineers, will continue to support clients and honor project commitments with the same staff and quality. ECS will move to Coffman's Honolulu office shortly after closing. The addition of ECS expands the Pacific Region's electrical engineering group to 25 employees.

See the accompanying Fact Sheet and Coffman's website for more information: .

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 780+ employees in 21 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman or connect with us on social media.

Contact Information

Beth Shimogawa

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

808-687-8884

Related Files

ECS Will Join Coffman Engineers_LOI

M&A Fact Sheet_LOI

Related Video

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.