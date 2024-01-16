Mark Standfield To Help Grow Alto Global As Payments Leader

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Alto Global, the premier payments provider for internet businesses, today announced that Mark Standfield has joined the team as Chief Revenue Officer. He will be instrumental in driving the company's international growth and helping more merchants strategically expand their payment processing capabilities.

Alto Global Chief Revenue Officer Mark Standfield

This new hire comes at a time of significant transformation at Alto. Along with a recommitment to the company's core values - including integrity, transparency, and simplicity - Alto is building new services for new markets. And Standfield, a payments veteran with 20 years experience, brings the insights and skills needed to ensure success. He has served in various senior-level roles, helping build and scale some of the industry's most profitable fintech businesses.

"I have worked closely with Mark on various projects over the last decade," said Luca Bizzotto, CEO of Alto Global. "He is one of the most knowledgeable people in the industry. Moreover, Mark is humble, innovative, and honest. He fits perfectly within our organization and truly embodies the culture of Alto. We have a lot of exciting opportunities on the horizon, and I know Mark's leadership will be key to achieving our goals. We are thrilled to have him on the team."

Over the years, Standfield has developed a deep understanding of everything from transaction processing and card brand regulations to chargebacks and risk management. He is adept at developing relationships, recognizing emerging trends, and bringing together key players to solve challenges. These abilities are essential in today's evolving payments ecosystem.

"I'm excited to join the team at Alto and be a part of what they are building," said Mark Standfield. "It's rare to find such a powerful combination of skill, knowledge, dedication, and integrity. I am honored to help take the company forward on their impressive growth path and eager to embark on this next big adventure."

Standfield and other members of the Alto team are at Affiliate Summit West this week. They also plan to attend ICE at ExCeL London Feb. 5-8, 2024. Attending and local merchants are encouraged to schedule a meeting with Mark to learn more about Alto's latest developments.

About Alto Global Processing : Alto Global is a worldwide payments solution provider specializing in global card acquiring for online businesses. For more than a decade, Alto Global has provided internet businesses the ability to transact in nearly every country of the world in local currencies and connect with every major card brand globally, all using one secure platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Amsterdam, the company's drive is in simplifying global ecommerce by removing payment barriers with a dedication to client service and payment optimization. To learn more, visit AltoPay .

Contact Information

Terry Dowling

[email protected]

SOURCE: Alto Global

View the original press release on newswire.