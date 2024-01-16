New Testing Facility For The Osmolality Lab Expands Capacity

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The new facility, announced in 2023, tests products for clients across the globe.

KANNAPOLIS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / The Osmolality Lab, a world leader in product testing and certifications, announces the opening of its second testing facility in Kannapolis, North Carolina. This strategic expansion increases the lab's capacity, enabling it to serve a wider range of clients across diverse industries, from hydration beverages and functional waters to personal lubricants and beyond.

"With the increase of testing demand, we're excited to establish a strong East Coast presence with this facility," says Nick Gillitt, Ph.D., CEO of The Osmolality Lab. "This expansion allows us to better serve existing clients while opening doors to new partnerships and industries seeking unparalleled expertise in osmolality testing and certification."

The new Kannapolis lab mirrors the advanced capabilities of the company's existing Draper, Utah facility, boasting cutting-edge lab instruments and a team of expert scientists and technicians. This expanded capacity allows The Osmolality Lab to cater to a broader spectrum of clients, from emerging local brands to established multinational corporations, and will further their mission to elevate industry standards and empower consumers with clear, scientific evidence of product performance and manufacturing consistency.

The Osmolality Lab, the global leader in osmolality product testing, was founded in 2018 with the mission "to improve health and safety for all consumers by providing unique services to partners driven to create excellence in their category". Their team tests and certifies in a variety of industries such as hydration beverages, functional beverages, spring waters, and personal lubricants, skin care, and more to help clients and consumers learn more about how the product performs so they can purchase with confidence. Products that meet The Osmolality Lab's strict testing and evaluation criteria can also be awarded THE OSMOLab CERTIFIEDSM mark to help communicate the commitment to transparency and product quality to consumers.

