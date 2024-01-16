United Association Local 250 Endorses Efren Martinez

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Efren Martinez , the dynamic candidate representing South Los Angeles, has garnered a major endorsement from the United Association Local 250, a prominent union representing a skilled workforce in diverse fields.

"UA Local 250 union, representing Steamfitters, Welders, Refrigeration experts, Pipeliners, and Apprentices, proudly endorses and stands with Efren. Efren understands the need for advancement in training, fair wages, safe working conditions, and good paying jobs for our communities. His vision for affordable housing, job development, education, and environmental stewardship ensures healthy and sustainable communities. Efren's dedication to building strong infrastructures and resilient communities where the residents' well-being is a priority is the reason why Efren Martinez is the right choice for a prosperous future for all." - Pete Wohlgezogen, PAC Chair - United Association Local 250

Efren Martinez's campaign has been marked by his relentless advocacy for the economic growth and well-being of South Los Angeles. His comprehensive approach to policy, focusing on affordable housing, job development, and education, aligns seamlessly with the union's objectives. This endorsement is a testament to his unwavering commitment to creating opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for all community members.

The following are publicly announced endorsements to date:

Federal & State Elected Officials



Congressman Adam Schiff

Congressman Robert Garcia

Assemblymember Mike Gipson

Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (ret.)

Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria

Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco

Assemblymember Juan Carrillo

Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio

Senator Melissa Hurtado Senator Susan Rubio

Local Elected Officials



Janice Hahn, Chair, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

David Vela, President, Los Angeles Community College District

Kelly Gonez, Board Member, LAUSD

Oralia Rebollo, Mayor, City of Commerce

Elizabeth Alcantar, Councilmember, City of Cudahy

Eduardo Martinez, Mayor, City of Huntington Park

Graciela Ortiz, Councilmember, City of Huntington Park

Karina Macias, Councilmember, City of Huntington Park

Arturo Flores, Councilmember, City of Huntington Park

Jose Luis Solache, Mayor, City of Lynwood

Frank Garcia, Mayor, City of Maywood

Mayra Aguiluz, Vice-Mayor, City of Maywood

Eddie De La Riva, Councilmember, City of Maywood

Heber Marquez, Councilmember, City of Maywood

Dr. Monica Sanchez, Councilmember, City of Pico Rivera

Gil Hurtado, Mayor, City of South Gate

Maria Davila, Councilmember, City of South Gate

Melissa Ybarra, Councilmember, City of Vernon Leticia Lopez, Councilmember, City of Vernon

Unions, Clubs, Organizations & Others



ACSA - Association of California School Administrators

South Central Los Angeles Democratic Party Club

International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 13

Women Leading Change Democratic Party Club

Association of Probation Supervisors, SEIU 721, BU 702

AVANCE L.A. Democratic Club

LAUSD School Police - Los Angeles School Police Association

California High School DEMOCRATS

The National Association of Hispanic Realtor Professional Montebello SouthEast Los Angeles - (NAHREP - MSELA)

PORAC - Peace Officer Research Association

California RISING

LAPPL - Los Angeles Police Protective League Association

International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Southern California District Council

LAPPOA - Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association

United Association, Local 250 Steamfitters & Refrigeration

ALADS - Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs Huntington Park Police Office Association

