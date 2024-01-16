United Association Local 250 Endorses Efren Martinez

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Efren Martinez , the dynamic candidate representing South Los Angeles, has garnered a major endorsement from the United Association Local 250, a prominent union representing a skilled workforce in diverse fields. Efren Martinez
"UA Local 250 union, representing Steamfitters, Welders, Refrigeration experts, Pipeliners, and Apprentices, proudly endorses and stands with Efren. Efren understands the need for advancement in training, fair wages, safe working conditions, and good paying jobs for our communities. His vision for affordable housing, job development, education, and environmental stewardship ensures healthy and sustainable communities. Efren's dedication to building strong infrastructures and resilient communities where the residents' well-being is a priority is the reason why Efren Martinez is the right choice for a prosperous future for all." - Pete Wohlgezogen, PAC Chair - United Association Local 250
Efren Martinez's campaign has been marked by his relentless advocacy for the economic growth and well-being of South Los Angeles. His comprehensive approach to policy, focusing on affordable housing, job development, and education, aligns seamlessly with the union's objectives. This endorsement is a testament to his unwavering commitment to creating opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for all community members.
The following are publicly announced endorsements to date:
Federal & State Elected Officials
Congressman Adam Schiff Congressman Robert Garcia Assemblymember Mike Gipson Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (ret.) Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco Assemblymember Juan Carrillo Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio Senator Melissa Hurtado Senator Susan Rubio
Local Elected Officials
Janice Hahn, Chair, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors David Vela, President, Los Angeles Community College District Kelly Gonez, Board Member, LAUSD Oralia Rebollo, Mayor, City of Commerce Elizabeth Alcantar, Councilmember, City of Cudahy Eduardo Martinez, Mayor, City of Huntington Park Graciela Ortiz, Councilmember, City of Huntington Park Karina Macias, Councilmember, City of Huntington Park Arturo Flores, Councilmember, City of Huntington Park Jose Luis Solache, Mayor, City of Lynwood Frank Garcia, Mayor, City of Maywood Mayra Aguiluz, Vice-Mayor, City of Maywood Eddie De La Riva, Councilmember, City of Maywood Heber Marquez, Councilmember, City of Maywood Dr. Monica Sanchez, Councilmember, City of Pico Rivera Gil Hurtado, Mayor, City of South Gate Maria Davila, Councilmember, City of South Gate Melissa Ybarra, Councilmember, City of Vernon Leticia Lopez, Councilmember, City of Vernon
Unions, Clubs, Organizations & Others
ACSA - Association of California School Administrators South Central Los Angeles Democratic Party Club International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 13 Women Leading Change Democratic Party Club Association of Probation Supervisors, SEIU 721, BU 702 AVANCE L.A. Democratic Club LAUSD School Police - Los Angeles School Police Association California High School DEMOCRATS The National Association of Hispanic Realtor Professional Montebello SouthEast Los Angeles - (NAHREP - MSELA) PORAC - Peace Officer Research Association California RISING LAPPL - Los Angeles Police Protective League Association International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Southern California District Council LAPPOA - Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association United Association, Local 250 Steamfitters & Refrigeration ALADS - Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs Huntington Park Police Office Association
Contact Information
Robert Urteaga
Press Coordinator
[email protected]
(213) 986-7125
SOURCE: Efren Martinez for Assembly 2024
View the original press release on newswire.
MENAFN16012024004220003708ID1107729173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.