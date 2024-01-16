UAE Introduces Visa-Free Regime For Citizens Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 16, 2024, the Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the UAE Abdulaziz Akkulov and the
Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khalid
Abdullah Humaid Belhoul signed a cooperation protocol between the
Government of Uzbekistan and the Government of the UAE on mutual
exemption from entry visa requirements, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
The document will officially enter into force on February 16,
2024.
For information, 119 thousand 454 citizens of Uzbekistan visited
the UAE in 2023 and spent $9.2 million on visa processing.
The signed document brings the number of visa-free countries to
29 for Uzbek citizens and raises Uzbekistan to 71st place in the
Global Passport Power rating.
