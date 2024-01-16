Ronaldo Refuses To Participate In FIFA Vote

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Portuguese striker of Al-Nasr Cristiano Ronaldo refused to participate in the vote of the International Football Federation dedicated to the best player of the year, Azernews reports.

With reference to the organization's website, he was supposed to take part in the survey as the captain of the Portuguese national team, but Pepe did it instead. The Porto player gave the first place to Bernard Silva, the second to Erling Holland, and the third to Victor Osimhen.

It is noteworthy that he did not choose the player who eventually won - Lionel Messi, the striker of the Argentine national team and the American Inter Miami.

At the same time, Messi himself did not attend the awards ceremony.