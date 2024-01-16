Ronaldo Refuses To Participate In FIFA Vote

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Portuguese striker of Al-Nasr Cristiano Ronaldo refused to
participate in the vote of the International Football Federation
dedicated to the best player of the year, Azernews reports.
With reference to the organization's website, he was supposed to
take part in the survey as the captain of the Portuguese national
team, but Pepe did it instead. The Porto player gave the first
place to Bernard Silva, the second to Erling Holland, and the third
to Victor Osimhen.
It is noteworthy that he did not choose the player who
eventually won - Lionel Messi, the striker of the Argentine
national team and the American Inter Miami.
At the same time, Messi himself did not attend the awards
ceremony.
