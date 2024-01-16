Kim Jong-Un Calls For Defining Territory Of DPRK In Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, called for the introduction
of provisions on the territory of the DPRK into the country's
constitution and to abandon the mention of the peaceful unification
of the North and South, Azernews reports, the
Korean Central Telegraph Agency.
The leader of the DPRK recalled that the Constitution of the
Republic of Korea says that the entire Korean Peninsula belongs to
its territory. "I have read the constitutions of a number of other
countries, they give a clear political and geographical definition
of the space where their sovereignty is exercised: the territory of
the state, its territorial waters and airspace," the head of the
People's Republic said.
"There are no such provisions in our constitution now. It is
necessary to get rid of concepts that contradict reality about
compatriots, the side of national reconciliation and unification in
relation to the Republic of Korea, it is necessary to take legal
steps to clearly define the territory where the sovereignty of the
DPRK is exercised as an independent socialist country, as a country
that has defined the Republic of Korea as another state, the most
hostile to itself," he added.
"I think it is necessary to exclude expressions such as "the
northern part of [the country]", "independent and peaceful
unification, unity of the people" from the constitution. Along with
the constitutional amendments, it is necessary to pursue a
practical policy to abandon the symbolic remnants of the past era
in the form of [concepts] of "North and South Korea with relations
of compatriots", "peaceful unification," Kim Jong-un noted.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107729165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.