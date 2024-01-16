Kim Jong-Un Calls For Defining Territory Of DPRK In Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, called for the introduction of provisions on the territory of the DPRK into the country's constitution and to abandon the mention of the peaceful unification of the North and South, Azernews reports, the Korean Central Telegraph Agency.

The leader of the DPRK recalled that the Constitution of the Republic of Korea says that the entire Korean Peninsula belongs to its territory. "I have read the constitutions of a number of other countries, they give a clear political and geographical definition of the space where their sovereignty is exercised: the territory of the state, its territorial waters and airspace," the head of the People's Republic said.

"There are no such provisions in our constitution now. It is necessary to get rid of concepts that contradict reality about compatriots, the side of national reconciliation and unification in relation to the Republic of Korea, it is necessary to take legal steps to clearly define the territory where the sovereignty of the DPRK is exercised as an independent socialist country, as a country that has defined the Republic of Korea as another state, the most hostile to itself," he added.

"I think it is necessary to exclude expressions such as "the northern part of [the country]", "independent and peaceful unification, unity of the people" from the constitution. Along with the constitutional amendments, it is necessary to pursue a practical policy to abandon the symbolic remnants of the past era in the form of [concepts] of "North and South Korea with relations of compatriots", "peaceful unification," Kim Jong-un noted.