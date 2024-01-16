Air Defense System Operating In Kirovohrad Region During Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense was operative during an air raid in the Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Another enemy missile attack did not bypass the Kirovohrad region. The defenders have done their job!" - he said in a statement.

Ukrenergo's worker killed in Russia's missile attack onregion, four injured

According to Raykovych, there were no casualties or damage.

As reported, two policemen were injured as a result of the night shelling of Kherson, they suffered concussions, and the police administrative building was almost destroyed.