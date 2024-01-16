European Parliament Calls For Fixing Share Of GDP To Help Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Assistance to Ukraine will be more effective if EU countries fulfill their promises and do so without delay. An effective measure could be to set a fixed percentage of GDP, including that of EU member states, to help and enable Ukraine to win the war against Russia.

This was discussed today at a hearing in the European Parliament on "Key Commitments and Delivery of Military Assistance to Ukraine," Ukrinform reports.

The united West is 25 times stronger than Russia. The EU has the economic power to support Ukraine to win the war. But this is still not the case. Last year, Russia spent more than 100 billion euros on its war in Ukraine. Ukraine, with all the help from the West, spent 80 billion euros on its defense. Last year, Russia spent 6% of its GDP on the war, while Ukraine spent 25%. EU support amounted to only 0.075% of EU GDP. The U.S. figure is slightly better, 0.10%, said Andrius Kubilius, a Lithuanian MP and representative of the European People's Party (Christian Democrats).

The politician emphasized that support for Ukraine varies greatly from country to country.

Lithuania and Estonia allocate 0.4% of GDP, Germany has increased to 0.5%, and France's support is only 0.02%. These figures show that if all NATO and EU member states supported Ukraine at the level of at least 0.25% of GDP, Ukraine would have an advantage. This is the formula for victory. Let's do it, Kubilius urged.

Sven Mikser, a representative of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Estonian MP, emphasized that to ensure that the focus on the war in Ukraine is not lost, there should be a clearly defined level of contribution from each country.

If the Euro-Atlantic community and all others, such as UN members, determine that the amount of aid to Ukraine to help it win is a small 0.25% of GDP, it will amount to approx. 2,120 billion euros annually. This is more than what is needed to enable the Ukrainian military to repel the aggressor. In addition, it will destroy any hopes Russia has for a military victory over Ukraine and send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will stand by Ukraine until the aggressor is defeated, said Mikser.

Pedro Marques, MP from Portugal, deputy chairman of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, called for the fulfillment of the EU's promises to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, the EU and its member states have pledged to support Ukraine for as long as it lasts. The EU's support for Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering... Ukraine is now at a critical point in the war with insufficient weapons and ammunition... Member states must put their promises to Ukraine into practice, Marques said during the discussion.

Lithuanian MP and representative of the Green Group (European Free Alliance) Bronis Ropė called on MPs to stop promising and start acting.

How many promises have not been fulfilled so far? This demonstrates weakness and encourages Russia to go further. The share of GDP that countries allocate to help Ukraine shows who really helps and who pays lip service to it. There are also those countries that still seem to stand aside, thinking that Russia will not get them, Ropė said.

According to him, one should take into account the experience of the Second World War, when there was no safe place left in Europe, so Ukraine must win before Russia reaches the territories of other countries.

As Ukrinform reported, today in Strasbourg, during the European Parliament session, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who presented the country's presidency program in the EU Council for the next six months, stressed that Europe has shown unity and determination in supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, and the continuation of such assistance is an existential issue for the security and well-being of Europe itself.