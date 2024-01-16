Ukraine Condemns Another Ballistic Missile Launch By DPRK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called the launch of a ballistic missile by the DPRK provocative and irresponsible actions that violate international law and lead to an escalation of tensions in the region.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

In the statement, Ukraine once again emphasizes the importance of strict compliance with UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, and calls on the international community to increase sanctions pressure on the DPRK and those countries that try to circumvent the imposed bans and restrictions.

The Ministry emphasized that the current threats to international peace and security associated with the intimidation of certain countries to use nuclear weapons are a violation of international law.

"The international community must take decisive and proactive steps to prevent a nuclear attack at any time on any continent, which would lead to catastrophic consequences on a global scale," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, January 14, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.