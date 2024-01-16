Zelensky In Davos: This Year Must Be Decisive

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that every reduction in pressure on the aggressor adds years to the war, but every investment in the confidence of Ukrainian defenders shortens the war.

He said this in his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, January 16, Ukrinform reports.

"This year must be decisive. Can freezing the war in Ukraine be its end? I don't want to settle for the truism that any frozen conflict will eventually reignite. I remind you that after 2014, there were attempts to freeze the war in Donbas. There were very influential guarantors of that process – then Chancellor of Germany and then Presidents of France. But Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with frozen products," Zelensky said.

He said that "we have to defend ourselves, our children, our houses, our lives."

"We have to do it. We can beat him on the ground. We have proved it. And at sea and in the skies. We ramp up the production of weapons. We achieved economic growth in Ukraine, our GDP is moving up – despite the war, plus more than 5 percent last year. We got the decision on EU-accession negotiations. We are normalizing the idea that the aggressions can be defeated – even Putin's aggressions, which have been ongoing for ten years and more. Now we can say: don't escalate. To all who doubt. To all who want to reduce support," Zelensky said.

He noted that "in this warning, we will be absolutely correct."

"Because every reduction in pressure on the aggressor adds years to the war. But every investment in the confidence of the defender shortens the war. We must make it possible to answer the most important question: the war will end – with a just and stable peace. And I want you to be a part of this peace – starting from right now – to bring the peace closer. And we need you in Ukraine – to build, to reconstruct, to restore our lives. Each of you can be even more successful with Ukraine," Zelensky said, addressing international partners.

He also noted that "Putin is trying to normalize what should have ended in the 20th century – mass deportations, cities and villages razed to the ground, and the terrifying feeling that the war may never end."

"In fact, Putin embodies war. We all know that he is the sole reason why various wars and conflicts persist, and why all attempts to restore peace have failed. And he will not change. He will not change. We must change. We all must change to the extent that the madness that resides in this man's head or any other aggressor's head will not prevail," Zelensky said.

He added that "Putin is frank about what he wants, what he does, and who his targets are."

"His answer to the duration of the war is always war, without an end. He wants it this way. His answer to the limits of chaos in the world is the boundless support of terrorist forces. He enjoys conflicts that cause suffering to others," Zelensky said.