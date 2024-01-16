Zelensky, Von Der Leyen Agree To Start Screening Ukrainian Legislation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leye have agreed to start screening Ukrainian legislation in preparation for the country's accession to the European Union.

Zelensky announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

He said that both parties had discussed the key priorities of relations between Ukraine and the EU for the near future.

"We agreed to start screening Ukrainian legislation. This is another step towards opening negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President's Office clarified that the key priorities of relations had been discussed primarily in the context of Ukraine's approaching the actual opening of negotiations on its accession to the EU.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelensky and von der Leyen paid special attention to the importance of unblocking the decision to provide EUR 50 billion of EU assistance to Ukraine at an extraordinary session of the European Council to be held on February 1, 2024. Zelensky expressed hope for a consensus on this issue.

Main photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook