Rada Unblocks Signing Of Law On Legalization Of Medical Cannabis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has unblocked the signing of the law on the legalization of medical cannabis.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos Party, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

Only 25 MPs out of the required 226 voted for a draft resolution to repeal the decision of the Verkhovna Rada on the adoption of the law "On regulating the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial purposes, research, and scientific and technical activities to create conditions for expanding patient access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders obtained due to war." Therefore, the procedure for the signing of the law by the Verkhovna Rada chair and the president has been unblocked.

On December 21 the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On regulating the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial purposes, research, and scientific and technical activities to create conditions for expanding patient access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders obtained due to war."

On December 22, lawmakers from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Union registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada to cancel the Verkhovna Rada's decision on the adoption of this law. The registration of such a draft resolution does not allow the Verkhovna Rada chair and the president to sign the adopted legislative act. The signing of the document can be unblocked after the draft resolution is rejected.