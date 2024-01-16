Zelensky Meets With Singaporean, Rwandan Presidents For First Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with his Singaporean counterpart Tharman Shanmugaratnam for the first time and discussed with him promising areas of cooperation, including cyber security and agriculture.

Zelensky announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state thanked Singapore for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as its support for sanctions and UN resolutions.

Zelensky informed Shanmugaratnam about the Ukrainian Peace Formula and invited Singapore to join its implementation, particularly to take part in preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

The Ukrainian leader also informed his Singaporean colleague about how Ukraine protects peaceful navigation in the Black Sea and thus remains a guarantor of global food stability.

"Ukraine is interested in developing ties with Singapore and other countries in the region," he said.

Zelensky in Davos: This year must be decisive

In addition, Zelensky held a first-ever meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Both parties discussed the necessary efforts to consolidate support for Ukraine among African nations.

Zelensky informed Kagame about the Ukrainian Peace Formula and added that "the voice of African states is important to putting it into action."

According to him, the presence of a Rwandan representative at the fourth Peace Formula meeting of advisors in Davos "sends an important signal to other African countries."

"Ukraine has established an embassy in Rwanda and is interested in strengthening ties with the region and exporting agricultural goods," Zelensky said.

As reported, more than a hundred heads of state and government gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In his address to the WEF, Zelensky emphasized that every reduction in pressure on the aggressor adds years to the war.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / X