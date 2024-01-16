Russian Army Attacks Nikopol With Artillery, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian aggressor attacked Nikopol with artillery and drones on Tuesday, January 16.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Nikopol was again under enemy attack. Throughout the day, the city survived artillery shelling and three kamikaze drone attacks," he wrote.

No people were hurt, but there was destruction. According to the post, two private houses and a building that was not in use were damaged. An outbuilding, a garage and a minibus were damaged. A power line was damaged.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram