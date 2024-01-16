White House Hopes Congress Will Agree On Ukraine Aid In Coming Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration is working with Congress to ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary aid to counter Russian aggression and hopes that lawmakers will reach an agreement on this in the coming weeks.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said this at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday, January 16, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We've got to be able to deliver the necessary resources to Ukraine for the weapons that it needs, to be able to achieve the results that it needs. And that requires mobilizing the bipartisan support that we have in both the House and Senate, converting that into the actual votes for the money," he said.

He added that U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration were focused on this goal.

"We are seeking to get that done in the coming weeks. And, in fact, I continue to believe that we will, after all twists and turns, ultimately get there," Sullivan said, adding that he has held that confidence from the beginning.

On January 16, in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Photo: gdpr-info