Zelensky Meets With Belgium's King, PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with His Majesty King Philippe I of Belgium and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss Belgium's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

The parties discussed the priorities of the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU in the light of Ukraine's progress toward the practical start of EU accession talks.

Zelensky thanked Philippe I and De Croo for Belgium's significant defense assistance to Ukraine.

He also noted Belgium's decision on providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, training of Ukrainian pilots by Belgian specialists, as well as the recent 15th defense assistance package.

The president praised the leadership of Belgium in establishing a EUR 1.7 billion fund to support Ukraine through taxation on profits from frozen Russian assets. Zelensky also emphasized the importance of creating an efficient mechanism of confiscation of frozen assets of the aggressor.