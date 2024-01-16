War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Most Attacks In Avdiivka, Lyman Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 85 combat engagements took place across the front lines in Ukraine on Tuesday, January 16, with Ukrainian forces repelling 54 attacks in the Avdiivka and Lyman sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening war update posted to Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, the defense forces' aircraft struck an area where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 guided air missile. Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces struck an enemy troop concentration area, a command post and an ammunition depot.

Enemy increases number of attacks in Tavria direction using armored vehicles - Tarnavskyi

Russian forces launched two missile strikes, 13 airstrikes and 32 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian towns and villages.

Photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces

