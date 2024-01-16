Ukraine Stands By Need To Strike Military Targets On Russian Soil - Explainer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's efforts to destroy legitimate military targets on Russian territory are part of exercising its right to self-defense.

That's according to an explainer posted by the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, Ukrinform reports.

“In exercising the right to self-defence, Ukraine attacks enemy targets. This behaviour towards the aggressor is fair and justified from a military perspective,” the report reads.

StratCom notes the massive scale of the ongoing war, which involves the entire range of weapons systems available to parties, except for nuclear ones that are part of Russia's arsenal.

It is noted that, remaining committed to its agreements with allies, Ukraine does not employ Western weapons“to conduct military operations on the territory of Russia”.

At the same time, the report stresses Russia's preparations for direct attacks against Ukraine's allies while the West adheres to the established boundaries in hopes to avoid escalation.

The watchdog recalls that Russia's ongoing confrontation with the West is steadily gaining momentum.“Moscow sponsors the forces that are openly hostile to the West, supports HAMAS and the Houthis, transfers military technology to Iran and the DPRK,” the report reads.

“The ban on the use of Western weapons to attack the territory of Russia imposes serious restrictions on Ukraine and reduces the effectiveness of the operations of the Defence Forces,” StratCom notes.“Removal of these restrictions would help Ukraine prevail and bring the end of the war closer.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense intelligence boasted of another successful raid into Russia's Belgorod region to destroy sophisticated air defense systems.