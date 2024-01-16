(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Austin-based off-premises-only concept automates call-in customer service to improve efficiencies and make the most of high-value employee resources

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify, the market leader in conversational AI, today announced it has been selected as the Conversational Voice AI provider for Tso Chinese Takeout and Delivery. Using Voicify, Tso Chinese harnesses voice AI to free up kitchen staff to fulfill orders without neglecting customers who call.



"Despite the fact that Tso focuses mainly on fulfilling online orders from takeout & delivery-only locations, the company still wants to be accessible to answer phone-in questions and requests from guests," said Robert Naughton, CRO at Voicify. "With Voicify, Tso can automate the vast majority of call-in inquiries from guests, so team members spend less time on the phone, and more time preparing delicious Chinese food."

Voicify AI Answering is optimized to handle natural human speech. This means that Tso Chinese customers can speak normally without modifying their speech at all. Voicify AI Answering uses natural language to field customer questions such as 'What hours are you open?'; 'Do you deliver?'; 'Tell me about your menu.'; and 'May I place an order?'. At customer request, Voicify sends an SMS text with a link to the Tso menu, pickup location directions, and online ordering platform.



Tso Chief Technology Officer Angell Tsang has taken his Voicify-powered Voice Assistant to a new level, by training it with much of the company's knowledge base. The result is that Tso Voice Assistants can answer a very robust set of customer questions.

"The Voicify AI Answering platform is incredibly powerful, limited only by your imagination," said Angell Tsang, Chief Technology Officer at Tso Chinese. "We've been completely blown away by how Voicify AI enables us to empower our guests by answering questions common to our menu and off-premises service style such as 'Do you cook with MSG?' and 'Do you offer vegetarian options?'"

Voicify AI Answering is available through an affordable monthly cost that will quickly pay for itself in crew labor savings. As needed or at customer request, the AI Answering assistant can always connect the caller with human store staff. The system continually learns and improves based on customer questions.

About Voicify

Voicify has spent years pioneering an industry-leading platform for natural language understanding and processing. Today, Voicify is the leading voice AI technology company for restaurants. Voicify's suite of tools transforms guest experiences across multiple points of service with seamless deployment and can scale to any size restaurant operation. Designed to deploy quickly and integrate directly with an existing phone, POS, kiosks, and other restaurant technologies, Voicify AI always delivers the polished, on-brand experience that diners expect. Voicify sets the standard for conversational AI by learning quickly and delivering intelligent and reliable performance for any situation. Find out more about Voicify for Restaurants here . To give Voicify AI a try, call 888-910-6525.

About Tso Chinese Takeout and Delivery

Offering a no-tipping policy, Tso Chinese offers one of the most affordable delivery & takeout-only services of fresh Chinese-American food to hungry customers in greater Austin, Texas. By building its business around a no-dine-in, small real estate footprint kitchen concept, Tso enjoys lower operating expenses and passes the savings onto customers. Its goal is to become America's #1 choice for Chinese food delivery and takeout. To learn more about the company, visit . To place an order for takeout or delivery in the Austin/Round Rock, Texas area, visit .

Press Contact

