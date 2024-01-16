13Th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad Concluded At MIT World Peace University

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 15th January 2023: The 13th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad concluded after three days, with over 10,000 students from all across India in attendance. Veteran politician and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the guest of honour for the finale of the three-day conclave along with the senior scientist Dr. Vijay Bhatkar and Founder of Loksatta Movement Dr. Jayprakash Narayan.



The third and final day of the student parliament witnessed some thought-provoking ideas from learned speakers like Missile Lady of India Dr. Tessy Thomas and Rajyasabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha who discussed pertinent issues, such as the Women's Safety and Caste Census.



In the concluding remarks, Senior BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to students to join Politics by saying, "For a democracy to flourish young, educated and socially aware people need to join politics. Politics can be instrumental in changing the lives of the marginal classes of society. It allows you to perform your duty towards the nation at a larger scale. There are many problems which are yet to be fixed. You have to work for that."



While talking about women's safety, Dr. Tessy Thomas said, "Every human being is born from the womb of a mother, so women must be respected. If we start respecting women, then everything else will fall in line. Also, Education is a prime differentiating factor. We must design our curriculum in a manner that will provide self-defence lessons to our girls."



MIT-WPU's Executive President Rahul Karad expressed his gratitude. "I am very grateful to every person who attended this event and made it a grand success. It gives me new energy and hope every year, when I see these young Indians who wish to perform their duty towards the nation and society. I am excited and committed to bringing the 14th edition of the conclave with new ideas, new speakers and new experiences" said Mr. Karad.



The three-day event marked the presence of dignitaries like former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Young Member of Parliament Chirag Paswan, noted author Dr. Vikram Sampath, Lyricist and Film Writer Manoj Muntashir, Political Analyst Shehla Rashid, BJP's National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and many more.





About MIT-WPU



With a rich legacy of 40 years in fostering world-class academic excellence and over 1,00,000+ alumni across the globe, MIT-WPU is one of the premier institutions of higher learning in India that offers over 150 programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD levels. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 65 acres, MIT-WPU is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. Over 8,000 students enrol every year for different courses, across the 11+ Schools & 30+ departments of MIT-WPU.





