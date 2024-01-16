Intersec 2024 Launches In Dubai With Wide Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Salem Al-Muthen)

DUBAI, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The Intersec 2024 exhibition launched on Tuesday in Dubai with wide participation of exhibitors, international companies and specialized institutions in the field of safety, security and fire protection.

In this exhibition, exhibitors have the opportunity to introduce their latest technologies and innovations as well as build strategic partnerships and learn about global best practices in this field.

This year's exhibition features the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and several international companies and institutions to present their latest products and technologies aimed at improving safety and protection in various environments and providing useful presentations and workshops on the latest technological developments in this field. (end)

